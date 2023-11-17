Take a look inside a popular hotel in Northampton which has just reopened following a major rebrand

The site temporarily closed in mid-October

Take a look inside a popular hotel in a busy part of Northampton which has reopened following a major rebrand.

The former Premier Inn in Little Billing, has now reopened this week as The Quays, part of the Greene King Inns Estate.

Closing in mid-October for a refresh and rebrand, the former Premier Inn hotel has since been converted with new signage throughout, and a fresh batch of offers for guests, creating an all-new look and feel for the hotel, according to Greene King.

Elisha Fife, general manager of The Quays, said: “We’re delighted to reopen our doors after a short refresh. The new and improved site is perfectly situated in Little Billing, close to several fantastic activities. For a corporate or leisure stay, The Quays has everything you need.”

Comprising 60 bedrooms, The Quays Hotel features a range of options for guests, including single, double, twin, or family rooms.

To celebrate the re-opening of the hotel, guests can enjoy 20 percent off their next stay if they book direct.

The hotel is situated next to Greene King’s Pub and Carvery of the same name, which has remained open throughout the refurbishment period.

For more information visit www.greenekinginns.co.uk/hotels/northamptonshire/quays

