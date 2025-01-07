Take a look at this new beauty salon at the heart of Northampton town centre in hidden gem location
The Mews Beauty Bar, located in Gold Street Mews, opened to the public back in September and hosted its launch event in line with the ‘Market in the Mews’ event at the end of last year.
Founder and owner Saffronne Rose told the Chronicle & Echo that with a couple of new business openings in the Mews, it was the perfect time to shout about their offering – as well as bring in new faces in the run up to Christmas.
Having worked in the beauty industry for around six years, Saffronne took the leap to open her first salon and she has high hopes for the venture in 2025.
When asked why Gold Street Mews was the chosen location for the salon, the founder described it as a “wonderland” for independent businesses. She also liked the fact they are at the heart of the town centre, while being secluded from the hustle and bustle.
Saffronne is joined by a business partner and two other members of staff, who are each looking to expand their clientele.
The Mews Beauty Bar offers most treatments besides hair and nails, including aesthetics, lashes, semi-permanent make-up, body sculpting, facials, tooth gems and they hope to introduce teeth whitening soon.
Talking about what sets the salon apart from others across Northampton, Saffronne said: “Our personalities, we’re bubbly and outgoing. Coming for a treatment is like a therapy session and you can relax while being pampered.”
The founder hopes to continue expanding the business this year, and may explore the idea of opening a barbershop in the empty unit next door in the Mews.
