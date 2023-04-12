Take a look at these pictures from Northampton dog care’s SELL OUT Easter event

Every dog and their family left happy with a goody bag after a day of egg hunts, frolicking around the outdoor paddock and having photos with the Easter bunny

Teddy’s Dog Care, in Wootton, have brought back their popular Easter egg hunt for dogs after last year’s event was well received by Northampton’s dog lovers.

The sell-out event allowed dogs to hunt for Easter eggs containing dog friendly treats, take photos with their owners against Instagrammable backdrops and meet the Easter bunny

Owner, Michelle Wilson, told the Chronicle & Echo she believes this was the business’s “best event yet.”

Michelle continued: “It's so lovely to be able to go out and do fun things with your dogs, families with children, without children and those whose children have grown up and moved out all got to come and enjoy the fun. Sometimes, I think dogs are the new kids so why not?”

She added: “We always find that people are surprised by what's behind the doors at Teddy's. They don't realise that we have our own private adventure paddock and large home environment inside.

“We are unlike any other day care and are always really proud to open our doors to let dogs who are not registered with us - as well as our regular guests - to come along and have some fun with us.”

To keep up with events at Teddy’s Dog Care, follow the business on TikTok, Facebook or Instagram.

Take a look at these photographs from their Easter egg hunt for dogs on Saturday, April 8:

1 . Easter Egg Hunt for Dogs The Easter event took place at Teddy’s Dog Care in Wootton on Saturday, April 8 2023. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

