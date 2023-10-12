Take a look at the new Northamptonshire foot clinic at the Heart of the Shires

Two Northamptonshire foot health practitioners launched their new business last week at the Heart of The Shires Shopping Centre

Two Northamptonshire foot health practitioners have launched a new foot clinic at the Heart of The Shires Shopping Centre.

With more than 30 years of expertise in healthcare, Vicki Cooper, 44, and Nina Tobin, 48, offer a wide range of foot and healthcare services at Sole at Heart.

Vicki said: “We are very dedicated to patient care and meeting the public’s needs. We’ve got their best interest. It’s my passion.”

Sole at Heart is open at the Heart of The Shires Shopping Centre from Monday through Saturday, from 10am to 5pm.

Residents and the Mayor of Daventry, Councillor Ted Nicholl, attended the opening event of the new business on Monday, October 9.

Take a look at the gallery below of the photos shot at the ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the official opening of the business.

1 . Sole at Heart The Sole at Heart owners, Vicki Cooper and Nina Tobin, pictured at the opening event. Photo: Photography by Mook Photo Sales

2 . Sole at Heart Residents pictured at the opening event together with The Mayor of Daventry, Councillor Ted Nicholl, and the Sole at Heart owners, Vicki Cooper and Nina Tobin. Photo: Photography by Mook Photo Sales

3 . Sole at Heart The Mayor of Daventry, Councillor Ted Nicholl, pictured at the opening event together with the Sole at Heart owners, Vicki Cooper and Nina Tobin. Photo: Photography by Mook Photo Sales

4 . Sole at Heart The Mayor of Daventry, Councillor Ted Nicholl, pictured at the opening event together with the Sole at Heart owners, Vicki Cooper and Nina Tobin. Photo: Photography by Mook Photo Sales