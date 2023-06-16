Take a look at the 9 new businesses that have opened across Northampton in the first half of 2023

These businesses have added to the variety on offer in the town

As the first half of 2023 draws to a close, let’s take a look back at the nine new businesses that have opened their doors across Northampton so far this year.

From a sandwich shop that has taken the town by storm and still remains as popular six months on, to the return of an iconic coffeehouse to the town centre, this year has been busy for businesses so far.

If you have opened a business during the first half of 2023 and it is not on this list, email [email protected]

Take a look at the nine new businesses that have opened across Northampton in the first half of 2023…

Let's take a look back at the nine businesses that have opened their doors across Northampton so far this year... They have certainly added to the variety on offer.

Spread – January 2023 Starting the year off strong, sandwich and coffee shop Spread opened in Adnitt Road on January 4. The venue started as a sell out and has continued to go from strength to strength. The business began as a hobby for owner Amy Adams and she has not looked back since opening her popular Abington store.

Lawrence's Coffeehouse – February 2023 Thanks to two passionate pub landlords, Lawrence's made its big return to the town centre as an independent coffee shop in February. Formerly part of the Oliver Adams building in St Giles' Street, it traded for decades before closing in 2017 – but now it is back for good and customers are loving it.

Burger Boi – March 2023 Burger Boi opened in Wellingborough Road on March 3 and proved so popular during the opening weekend that it had to close its doors four times to keep up with the demand. The Northampton store is one of 12 in the growing UK chain, which promises customers "the best burgers".

