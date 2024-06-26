Take a look at major brands which have recently invested in Northampton – and others planning to in the future

Online retail giant Amazon has announced plans to open a new fulfilment centre near Northampton creating more than 2,000 jobs. The centre, which Amazon says would be up and running in 2026, is planned at the SEGRO Logistics Park near junction 15 of the M1. An Amazon spokesman said: “There will be employment opportunities covering a wide range of roles including engineers, HR and IT professionals through to health & safety and finance specialists, as well as the team members who pick, pack and ship customer orders."Photo: Library picture of an Amazon Fulfilment Centre
The new owners of Billing Aquadrome, Meadow Bay Villages, recently announced that £8 million regeneration programme at the site are complete and it now boasts ‘outstanding’ facilities and holiday experiences. A spokeswoman said: "The initial phase of the regeneration programme is all due for completion by the 30th June. Currently complete are the amphitheatre, internal refurbishment of The Venue including Sweet Treats, Boatyard Fish & Chips restaurant along with the addition of food pop ups Papa Johns & Smash'd Burger, as well as new and refurbished camping & touring facilities. Aside from these headline items there has been upgrades made to the park’s infrastructure including completely renewing the electrical supply to over 600 holiday homes, replacing the boundary fencing alongside the A45, improving surface drainage around the park amongst many other items."Completing by the 30th June will be the River Meadows holiday home development, fountain splash play, four new children's play parks, sensory garden, football fun all weather pitch and the addition of over 120 brand new holiday accommodation units ready for the holiday season.The second phase of the regeneration programme has already commenced and will be completed for the peak holiday weeks and consists of a new aqua park for Willow lake, BMX pump track, adventure island along with new and refurbished stations for the parks miniature railway and the Willow lake walkway."Photo: Meadow Bay Villages
H&M has announced that it will be relocating from Abington Street to the Grosvenor Centre, taking over the former New Look store. The new store, spanning two floors, is expected to open in Spring 2025. A H&M spokeswoman said: “H&M is relocating to The Grosvenor Centre and plans to open in Spring 2025."The Abington Street store will close less than a week before the opening of the new store, expected to be in April 2025."Photo: Logan MacLeod
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.