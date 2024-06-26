Take a look at major brands which have recently invested in Northampton – and others planning to in the future

3 . Billing Aquadrome

The new owners of Billing Aquadrome, Meadow Bay Villages, recently announced that £8 million regeneration programme at the site are complete and it now boasts ‘outstanding’ facilities and holiday experiences. A spokeswoman said: "The initial phase of the regeneration programme is all due for completion by the 30th June. Currently complete are the amphitheatre, internal refurbishment of The Venue including Sweet Treats, Boatyard Fish & Chips restaurant along with the addition of food pop ups Papa Johns & Smash'd Burger, as well as new and refurbished camping & touring facilities. Aside from these headline items there has been upgrades made to the park’s infrastructure including completely renewing the electrical supply to over 600 holiday homes, replacing the boundary fencing alongside the A45, improving surface drainage around the park amongst many other items."Completing by the 30th June will be the River Meadows holiday home development, fountain splash play, four new children's play parks, sensory garden, football fun all weather pitch and the addition of over 120 brand new holiday accommodation units ready for the holiday season.The second phase of the regeneration programme has already commenced and will be completed for the peak holiday weeks and consists of a new aqua park for Willow lake, BMX pump track, adventure island along with new and refurbished stations for the parks miniature railway and the Willow lake walkway."Photo: Meadow Bay Villages