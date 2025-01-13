Take a look at drone footage showing the latest progress of a brand-new supermarket under construction in Northampton

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod

Chief Reporter

Published 13th Jan 2025, 16:27 GMT
Take a look at the latest drone footage showing the progress of a brand-new supermarket under construction in Northampton.

Drone footage, captured by Richard Durham, captures the development of the Lidl supermarket being built on Kettering Road North, near The Lumbertubs pub.

Work has been ongoing since demolition began at the former office block, Mayleigh House, in February 2023. It now appears the works are nearing completion.

The plans were approved in September 2022 despite 195 objections from residents, mainly concerned about increased traffic.

The new Lidl supermarket being built in Kettering Road North appears to be nearing completion. Credit: Richard Durham.
The new Lidl supermarket being built in Kettering Road North appears to be nearing completion. Credit: Richard Durham.

Once complete, this Kettering Road store will be the fifth Lidl in Northampton, joining existing sites in Weston Favell, Sixfields, Far Cotton, and Duston.

The site will feature a 126-space car park. The supermarket is expected to operate from 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday, from 10am to 4pm on Sundays, and from 8am to 10pm on public and bank holidays.

Lidl has been contacted for further information, including the store's opening date.

