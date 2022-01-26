Swim, bike, run, travel: Daventry triathlete off to USA for Ironman Championship

It will be the first time that the world championships have taken place outside of Hawaii in their 44-year history.

Jack will swim, bike and run when he competes in St. George, Utah, on the weekend of May 7.

The triathlete went to school at St James Infant & Abbey Junior schools in Daventry before completing his secondary education at Lawrence Sheriff School in Rugby.

He went on to gain an honours degree in physiotherapy at Leicester University.

Jack, son of former Daventry schoolteachers Jim and Lynn Davis, qualified for the world championships after competing in Lisbon, Portugal, late last year.

He now manages a specialist triathletes centre at Mallory Park and said he is looking forward to competing.

