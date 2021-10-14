Supermarket chain wants to open new stores in Northampton and Wellingborough

Library picture/Aldi

Aldi wants to open more stores in Northampton and Wellingborough over the next two years, the retailer has revealed.

The supermarket has announced plans to open 100 new stores across the UK, including Northampton.

Aldi, which now has more than 920 stores across the UK, is searching for freehold town-centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for property development.

The supermarket says it is on the lookout for sites that are big enough to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store and around 100 dedicated parking spaces, preferably on a prominent main road and with good visibility and access. Additionally, Aldi says it will also be investing in the development of new and expanded distribution centres.

Richard Thornton, communications cirector at Aldi UK, said: “We’re continuing to gain even more customers – with over 60% of UK households shopping with Aldi in the last year.

“Our focus is on expanding our store estate, making sure Aldi is accessible to as many of these new shoppers across the country as possible. Looking ahead, we are excited to provide millions of new customers with access to Aldi’s award-winning quality and unbeatable value as we create even more places and more ways to shop with us.”

Some of the areas it is targeting include:

East Midlands – Alvaston, Northampton and Wellingborough

South East – Bicester, Guildford, Milton Keynes,

South West – Cheltenham, Penzance and Plymouth

West Midlands – Birmingham, Black Country and Coventry

East of England – Basildon, Brentwood and Hitchin

North West – Runcorn, Stockport and Macclesfield

North East – Stockton, South Shields and Malton

Yorkshire – South Bradford, Meadowhall and York

Scotland – Cathcart, Dumbarton and Peebles