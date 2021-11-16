Super stylish new menswear shop opens its doors in Daventry this week

Welcome addition to the High Street - Collective 13.

Shoppers have long been asking for a men's clothing store in the town centre.

The team behind High Street's Collective 13 have certainly delivered.

Visit the store for a wide range of suits, accessories and casualwear from top brands including Marc Darcy, Farah and Ben Sherman.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All the top brands.

Owner Elliott Don is passionate about bringing the best clothing and service to his customers.

"A lot of work has gone into the shop and I think it's exactly what the people of Daventry need," Elliott told The Gusher.

"Our clothing range is diverse, catering for weddings, all sizes and all ages."

Elliott, who has many years experience in the clothing industry, said he is looking forward to meeting new customers and providing a first class service.

The classy shop takes shape.

Doors open 9am on Friday. Visit Collective 13 on Facebook for more information.

Elliot is inviting Daventry businesses to join him for a celebration launch drink in The Antisocial early Friday evening.

Top brands sold in the shop.

Visit the new shop.

Worn by celebrities...available in Daventry.