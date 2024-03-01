Super progress as new Glenvale Park local centre takes shape

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glenvale Park has finalised the construction of the superstructure of its new local centre development, which will welcome brand-new retail outlets to Wellingborough – including Co-op and local independent coffee chain Bewiched.

A local firm, PGR Construction, is responsible for delivering the building works on the local centre, with construction due for completion in September this year.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exciting new mixed use development will provide retail amenities for the entire Glenvale Park development. It has been highly successful and now only has two remaining units available for prospective new occupiers. Any interested parties should contact the agents for the development.

Superstructure of Glenvale Park's new local centre

A development of 3,000 homes, Glenvale Park is a thriving new neighbourhood in Wellingborough. The upcoming retail offering will complement the existing amenities already available at the development, which include a primary school, nursery, care home and family play park.

Mark Best, Director of Midtown Capital Ltd, managing partner of Glenvale Park LLP said:

“With the superstructure of the local centre now complete, this part of the development is really starting to take shape, with a host of new amenities soon to be available for residents to benefit from.

“By creating a home for local businesses like Bewiched at Glenvale Park, along with all the daily necessities for residents, the aim is to encourage integration within the wider Wellingborough community and to create a close-knit neighbourhood.”

The Heart of England Co-operative Society, which owns the eight-unit local centre on the site, will be opening the new food store.

Chief Executive Ali Kurji said the Society is looking forward to providing a first class, modern shopping experience at the heart of a vibrant new community:

“We are investing a total of £6.1m in creating a flagship food store plus seven rental units, one of which will house a Bewiched Drive Thru coffee shop.

“We have thought very carefully about the needs of our customers. The food store will offer an excellent range of meat, groceries, dairy products and wines and spirits, as well as an in-store bakery, a chilled food-to-go range and a parcel locker.

“The store is also being designed with the environment very much in mind as sustainability is a key issue for us. We have been investing millions of pounds in eco-friendly initiatives throughout our trading area.

“The Wellingborough Co-op will showcase a wealth of green features. The refrigeration system will use around 40 per cent less energy than older equipment and a highly sophisticated smart lighting system automatically adjusts light levels. Solar gain detection means that if sunlight floods into the building the lights will dim accordingly.

“There will also be electric vehicle charging points in the car park, along with cycle lock facilities, as we wish to encourage greener forms of travel.”

Founder and Managing Director of Bewiched Coffee, Matt Fountain, said:

“As a brand that was born just a mile from Glenvale Park, we are very proud to be opening another Drive Thru unit in Northamptonshire, the store will also have fifty-five internal covers.

“As it stands this will be only the second purpose built independent drive thru coffee offer in the UK and Europe – the first being our Moulton Park store.

“We have only been able to achieve these milestones through the exceptional service and products our teams create everyday across all of our 17 stores.

