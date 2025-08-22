Summer festivities kick off at Amazon in Daventry

The festivities mark the end of a busy period for Amazon colleagues delivering smiles for people across the UK.

Employees from Amazon in Daventry attended the site’s annual summer celebration this week with their friends and families.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festivities mark the end of a busy period for Amazon colleagues delivering smiles for people across the UK.

Attendees marked the occasion with a carnival, barbeque, archery and other activities at Daventry Football Club arranged as a thank you to the team for going above and beyond in their work for customers throughout the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Whitehead, a team member at Amazon in Daventry who attended the summer party, spoke about the event:

A carnival, barbeque, archery and other activities took place at Daventry Football Club.

“Today was one of the best summer celebrations yet. We had a blast with the funfair games, and I’m very thankful to my colleagues who organised everything. It’s always nice to know our work together is appreciated, and a chance to celebrate all we’ve achieved in the first half of the year is welcomed.”

Alex Barrett, Site Leader at Amazon in Daventry, added:

“Our summer party is a highlight in the calendar for us, and an opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to inclusion and fun in our workplace. Our team thoroughly enjoyed bringing their friends and families along, which definitely added to the excitement. Here’s to a brilliant day that will set us up for a fantastic second half of the year.”