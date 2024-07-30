Sue Ryden on the hunt for Ebay volunteers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sue Ryder’s bustling Northampton eBay Hub is on the hunt for local volunteers, passionate about retail, to dedicate some time to helping the charity identify and prepare products to be listed on Sue Ryder’s eBay page.

Based at the charity’s Northampton warehouse, at Lodge Farm Industrial Estate, volunteers will be given the opportunity to work with an exciting range of amazing pre-loved items, from high-end designer goods to unique, one-of-a-kind pieces to antiques. As part of the role, these items will be researched extensively, valued, and photographed at the warehouse’s contemporary in-house studio. Volunteers will also be empowered to write descriptions for item listings and handle the dispatching of items sold on the eBay site.

It is hoped that any budding e-commerce specialists out there or people with an interest in online sales strategies will relish the chance to gain experience in a fun, fast-paced and dynamic working environment, all the while helping the charity be there when it matters and support people dealing with the death of a loved one or facing a terminal illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on the exciting volunteering role available, Sue Ryder’s Donated Goods eCommerce Manager, Emma David said; “Our Northampton warehouse is a hive of activity and a really fun place to work. We receive so many wonderful donations from the public, it is really hard to keep up with demand, so having some volunteers to help with identifying, researching, photographing, and listing products would be invaluable.

A Sue Ryder volunteer photographing products for the charity's ebay site

“We would absolutely love to hear from anyone out there with an eye for detail, who is handy with the camera and has an interest in preparing product ranges for online sale, to please get in touch. This role is extremely flexible, you can choose how many hours you give, with my team on hand to offer advice, support, and guidance along the way.”