Sue Ryden on the hunt for Ebay volunteers
and live on Freeview channel 276
Based at the charity’s Northampton warehouse, at Lodge Farm Industrial Estate, volunteers will be given the opportunity to work with an exciting range of amazing pre-loved items, from high-end designer goods to unique, one-of-a-kind pieces to antiques. As part of the role, these items will be researched extensively, valued, and photographed at the warehouse’s contemporary in-house studio. Volunteers will also be empowered to write descriptions for item listings and handle the dispatching of items sold on the eBay site.
It is hoped that any budding e-commerce specialists out there or people with an interest in online sales strategies will relish the chance to gain experience in a fun, fast-paced and dynamic working environment, all the while helping the charity be there when it matters and support people dealing with the death of a loved one or facing a terminal illness.
Commenting on the exciting volunteering role available, Sue Ryder’s Donated Goods eCommerce Manager, Emma David said; “Our Northampton warehouse is a hive of activity and a really fun place to work. We receive so many wonderful donations from the public, it is really hard to keep up with demand, so having some volunteers to help with identifying, researching, photographing, and listing products would be invaluable.
“We would absolutely love to hear from anyone out there with an eye for detail, who is handy with the camera and has an interest in preparing product ranges for online sale, to please get in touch. This role is extremely flexible, you can choose how many hours you give, with my team on hand to offer advice, support, and guidance along the way.”
To make a difference as a Sue Ryder eBay Photographer and e-Commerce volunteer in Northampton, please visit Sue Ryder volunteering quick apply | Sue Ryder to register for a taster session.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.