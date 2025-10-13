Successful fitness group for women and mothers shakes things up after nine years in Northamptonshire

The founder of a successful fitness group for women and mothers has shaken things up after nine years in Northamptonshire.

Claire Brown founded Active Mummies in 2016 with the aim of making fitness affordable, accessible and achievable, and becoming the go-to for the county’s community of mums.

She now works alongside a team of five personal trainers to offer pilates, boot camps and strength sessions alongside the business’ original buggy fitness classes.

It was not long after Claire had her second son when she realised she did not want to return to her old job and wanted to pursue her passion for health and fitness instead. She proceeded to train as a level three personal trainer, specialising in postnatal fitness.

Claire previously told the Chronicle & Echo: “It’s not just about getting mums back into fitness, it’s more about mental health, wellbeing and friendships. It is challenging for a lot of people, and the group has been a lifeline for mental health and postnatal depression.”

Active Mummies has continued to evolve and Claire wants to stress that although the business was originally aimed at just mums, all women across the county are now welcome to attend.

The business prides itself on offering a fun, friendly and personal approach, and is suitable for women of all fitness levels as they can take it at their own pace.

The latest development is that Active Mummies has switched from offering six-week blocks of classes to a membership system.

The focus remains on being affordable while offering women flexibility and variety – which is why there has also been an increase in class types and Claire has expanded her team.

“We’ve come a long way since we started,” said Claire. “People know us for our buggy fitness classes but we’ve grown to so much more.

“We want to keep fitness enjoyable, flexible and accessible, and buggy fitness is still at the heart. Some classes are baby-friendly and others are for me-time.”

Claire explained that the main perk of introducing a membership system is that attendees can mix and match across different sessions, rather than opting for a block of one type.

Active Mummies offers three levels to suit every budget. Silver membership is entry level and costs £35 per month for up to five classes.

Gold membership costs £50 per month for up to eight classes, and the top-tier platinum membership costs £70 per month for unlimited classes.

“Affordability was the main reason to create this plan,” said Claire. “It’s good for shift workers and it’s not a waste of money like if you missed classes on the courses.

“When people go on holiday, they can choose the sessions around their break. They can also cancel classes if they can’t make them and switch to ones they can.”

For those who do not want to opt for a membership plan, there is a pay as you go option at £12 per class.

The Active Mummies team is also excited to offer one free trial of buggy fitness to newbies for the duration of October.

“It’s interesting, flexible and varied,” said Claire. “I now have five personal trainers on board. I want to get the message out there to previous buggy fitness attendees during our nine years that we now offer different daytime and evening classes to fit around their lives.”

This shift rounds off what has been another successful year for Active Mummies, which came second in the best fitness business category at this year’s Northants Life Awards.

When asked how it feels that the business has been operating for more than nine years, Claire said: “It’s a big achievement and not necessarily what I thought would happen.

“I want to get the membership to a point where we can expand even further with boxing and yoga – but the main aim is to keep it sustainable and build a supportive space for women to enjoy exercise.

“Don’t wait for the perfect time to start. I understand it can be scary but come and join us now to finish 2025 in the most positive way possible.”

For more information on Active Mummies, visit the business’ website here.