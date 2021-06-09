Successful family bakery rises to occasion and opens second shop in Daventry

Libby and Ali expand their business.

Business-minded brother and sister team Ali and Libby Keech opened Born & Bread artisan bakery in 2018 with a little help from the Long Buckby community.

Together with their friendly team, their aim was to encourage community spirit and celebrate simple good quality food.

The bakery has expanded and has now opened its doors in Sheaf Street.

Meet the team at Born & Bread.

Ali and Libby agreed: "It’s been a super busy month getting everything up and running in the new shop and we can’t wait to share it with you.

"We will be putting out a full spread on Saturday (June 12) for our first big weekend, but everyone welcome to pop in and see us as we get up to speed.

."We are not currently taking online orders for the Daventry store but we have walk-in tables available to come and sit in."

The bakery offers freshly baked real bread, a variety of cakes, pastries, lunch options and coffee.

The new shop opens its doors today.

It's open Wednesday - 9am/2pm, Thursday - 9am/2pm, Friday - 9am/2pm, Saturday - 9am/2pm and Sunday - 10am/1pm.