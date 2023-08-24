Successful end to US tour for Hagley West Watchmakers

Watch sales from the US are now significantly higher than anywhere else in the world. This is all down to the success of Hayden’s US growth strategy, which includes a long-term plan to visit all 50 states, and the unwavering support of his Hagley West community.

Hayden’s Find Tim Challenges –,where members of the public compete to become the first to locate Hayden based on clues provided by him, have become a viral hit across all social channels, with people often sharing their own personal journeys of why they strongly relate to his message of ‘Love Your Journey.’

“This trip was an enormous challenge for us all,” explained Hayden. “We’ve visited amazing places and, in some locations, such as Alaska, I had no real idea how we were going to be received.

The Hagley West team

However, it’s blown my mind, the Americans have really got behind us and helped take Hagley West to the next level.”

The Hagley West team will shortly head home to the UK to begin to implement the next stage of Hayden’s ambitious growth strategy for the brand. Hayden is laser focused on his next goals and is keen to continue connecting with his UK audience.

“I’ve got so many ideas and there are some really cool things we are working on, so I encourage everyone to watch this space as we move forward on this incredible journey,” concluded Hayden.