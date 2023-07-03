Successful craft beer tap room in Northamptonshire celebrates its second birthday!

Opening after the second lockdown was a huge risk for business owner, Andy Bodman but seeing a vision and dream of years come to fruition has truly been worthwhile. Starting as a craft beer off licence with over 160 different varities of beer on offer it was clear to see there was a demand to create a tap room to enable customers to try various craft beers from across the United Kingdom and beyond.

Over the past two years, Andy and the 'Brew Crew' have created a place reminiscent of the famous bar 'Cheers' where everybody is welcomed and everybody knows your name. This mantra has been essential in becoming a go to place in the small market town of Towcester and becoming a nationwide lead in the craft beer world with collaborations with local breweries and distilleries such as Blackend Sun in Milton Keynes, Wharf Distillery in Towcester and beyond the county with Sinister Brew, Dalkeith, Scotland.

Customers far and wide return to the establishment with Sam J on trip advisor stating ' We were visiting for a local festival and found Have I Got Brews for you on our first night - it was that good we came back the second night especially! Bewildering choice of beers with service that genuinely is second to none. Andy makes the place, so refreshing to talk to someone who has such a passion for the products that he sells. The place is incredibly friendly, you are made to feel like a local who has been drinking there for years. Have I Got Brews For You is a definite "must do" if you are in the area and is worth traveling to.'

Andy Bodman outside Have I Got Brews For You, Watling St, Towcester

Getting hold of some of the rarest and best beers in the world including the coveted 'Pliney the Elder' and 'King Sue' from the USA is no mean feat and only possible with the passion from Andy and the rave reviews on beer app, Untapped and local influencers showcasing their purchases on social media and video reviews on YouTube.

Have I Got Brews For You regulary hosts music nights in the small venue and regularly holds 'pop up' nights with Lactodorum Whiskey Club.