Successful brothers reveal opening date for new ‘epic’ chicken restaurant at former Buddies Diner site in Northampton

Here’s when an ‘epic’ chicken restaurant and takeaway is opening at the former Buddies Diner in Northampton town centre.

The new venture, called ‘Mission Chicken’, will be opened by brothers Matt and James Ingram, who also own the highly rated Smoke Pit and Hops and Chops.

Over the past few months Matt and James have been transforming the former Buddies Diner in Dychurch Lane, which had been a staple for 40 years before closing in 2020.

In a recent Facebook post, the brothers said they will be donating the original Buddies signs to Northampton Museum, paid tribute to the iconic venue, and revealed an opening date for the new venue.

"After months of graft, Mission Chicken is finally ready to open its doors…TOMORROW. We’ve brought new energy to an iconic building, the old Mission School Room. Now it’s time to share it with this epic town." (Pic via Mission Chicken)

They said: “Buddies was more than just a restaurant – it was a part of Northampton for over 40 years. Out of deep respect for what Buddies built, we’ve donated both the original 1981 sign and the ’90s version to Northampton Museum. It felt like the right way to honour their legacy and make sure that piece of local history is preserved.”

They continued: “We’re proud to be part of the town’s food scene with The Smoke Pit and Hops & Chops… and now, with Mission Chicken, opening this Friday (May 30) in the old Buddies building.

“One day, when we hang up our aprons, we hope to see our own signs in the museum too. For now, we’re just getting started. Thank you, Buddies. Thank you, Northampton.”

Speaking to the Chronicle & Echo previously, Matt and James said the vision for Mission Chicken is to be “between a takeaway and a restaurant,” aiming to be “unique” in a competitive market.

The menu will primarily feature chicken wings and rotisserie chicken, along with “epic sides and sauces.”

A recent alcohol licence application has revealed the site’s possible opening hours, which will be from Monday to Sunday, between 12pm and 11pm.

On the building and its location, James told this newspaper in March 2021: “It’s such a great building, we really wanted to do something with it. When it came up for rent, we jumped on it. One of the biggest things for us is to do the building justice.”

The brothers first announced plans for the site back in 2021, but the opening was delayed due to several factors impacting the industry, including the cost-of-living crisis.

The restaurant is currently hiring. Those interested can send their CV to [email protected].