Students boost business brains with professional panel pitches

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

University of Northampton's Enterprise Accelerator programme saw students like Jatin Arora showcase their business ideas and win part of a £17k fund.

Business leaders and careers specialists were in and not out after students successfully pitched ideas for businesses, products and services for Dragons’ Den-style entrepreneur pitches.

The Enterprise Accelerator programme – delivered with UON partner Building Business Limited – is a series of workshops and one-to-one support to budding student entrepreneurs with an idea for starting an enterprise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The program started with 50 students developing a business enterprise in which they explored concepts and the practicalities of being an entrepreneur.

UON student Jatin Arora

A final eight whose ideas of a high enough quality to pitch their business/service to a panel of entrepreneurial experts; each of them won part of a £17,000 ‘prize pot’ from the University’s Santander Fund.

The panel included the University’s Student Futures team, Barclays, and The Nutrient Gap. They judged company ideas about luxury brands, cosmetic items and Christian-themed streetwear.

One student grasping the Dragons’ Den opportunity to showcase his business acumen and presentation skills was Jatin Arora. He is in the second year of his AI & Data Science degree; his company idea – AKJ Consultants – is a service to product-based businesses that will provide AI, data consultation and data integration services to accountants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jatin says: “The workshops held during the Enterprise Accelerator Programme were incredibly valuable in helping me prepare for the pitch.

“They guided me in analysing the aspects of my business and in effectively presenting my business plan, helping me analyse the industry and competition, which allowed me to refine my strategy and communicate the unique value of my service proposal.

“Delivering the pitch was a nerve-wracking and fulfilling experience, but I am extremely grateful to have received the Santander funds. I plan to spend this money on the base development, customer research and feedback about AKJ Consultants and to seek larger funding opportunities.”

The students will receive further advice, information and access to workshops and resources made available by Student Futures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the judges was Georgina Stewart of The Nutrient Gap Ltd. She says: “Serving as a judge for University of Northampton’s intensive Enterprise Accelerator Program was an immensely fulfilling experience.

“Listening to the students present their business plans was truly inspiring; their creativity and determination were apparent in every pitch.

“The quality of the ideas showcased a profound understanding of market demands and innovative solutions to meet them. Each student was well-prepared to seek funding, demonstrating how the program’s support was instrumental in helping these entrepreneurs realise their dreams.

“Programs like this foster an entrepreneurial mindset and offer students a valuable opportunity to develop and refine their business concepts. These initiatives are instrumental in preparing the next generation of entrepreneurs, empowering them to drive innovation and stimulate economic growth.”