Stoic Roofing & Construction announces grand opening of new office

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Stoic is delighted to announce the grand opening of their new, purpose-built office. Located in the heart of Olney, Buckinghamshire, this new state-of-the-art facility will also serve as the headquarters for the two other group companies, Zeno Construction and Abbeymill Homes.

The new office, designed with efficiency and collaboration in mind, marks a notable milestone for Stoic Roofing & Construction. The office illustrates the company's mission of growth whilst sticking to its ethos of ‘Build with quality’. The modern workspace designed and built by fellow company Zeno Construction will be home to over 60 employees, with room for the group's continued growth.

From purchasing the land through to practical completion, the team have carefully planned and constructed a state of the art, open plan office building that suits the needs of all 3 companies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stoic Roofing & Construction is a trusted name in the industry, known for delivering high-quality roofing solutions with unmatched customer service. The company's expertise spans across roofing within residential, commercial, and industrial projects. While ensuring that every client's needs are met with precision and a personal touch.

Stoic's New Office Building

Zeno Construction brings a wealth of experience in construction. Specialising in the public, residential and commercial sectors, their first class service and attention to detail have made them a preferred choice for a variety of construction projects both locally and around the UK.

Abbeymill Homes focuses on developing beautiful homes that blend seamlessly with their surroundings. For over 30 years, Abbeymill Homes has committed to thoughtful designs and quality builds, creating living spaces that families are proud to call home.

The new office location in Olney, Buckinghamshire, was chosen to enhance accessibility and convenience for clients and partners as well as a bright and modern working environment for all 3 companies. It is equipped with cutting-edge amenities to support the growing needs of the three companies and their clients including a state of the art gym, break-out meeting rooms, conference room and golf studio!