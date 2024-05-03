Sterling Assessment Services to support Northants motorcycle racer Maria Costello

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Corby-based gas training and assessment company have joined the Northamptonshire motorcycle racer as a sponsor ahead of what promises to be a hectic year.

Maria has already started the season with multiple test days and race days on her sidecar, and at the NEMCRC race meeting matched her personal best with passenger Gary Wheeler on new Hoozier tyres, as well as claiming encouraging 11th and sixth placed finishes.

She then enjoyed another successful outing at the Goodwood 81st Members Meeting, where she raced the Sam Broad RPS Triumph Trident T150 in the Hailwood Trophy races and was delighted to take fourth in the Barry Sheene Trophy and 10th overall.

Maria Costello representing Sterling Assessments at the Goodwood Members Meeting

Maria is working hard ahead of some major outings over the next few months, including the Northwest 200.

She said: "I cannot thank Jason Lock and Sterling Assessments enough for their backing. Having local support is fantastic and it means so much to me as I can’t do this without it.”

Jason Lock, director of Sterling Training & Assessment Services Ltd, which has managed learning programmes to bring new talent to the gas industry, said: "It’s a great honour to work with Maria. She’s accomplished so much and is a fantastic role model. Sterling are proud to support Maria for the 2024 season."

2024 SPONSORS: GALGORM, FHO RACING, STERLING ASSESSMENT SERVICES, MAC TOOLS UK, FUCHS SILKOLENE, PIPEWERX, NITRON SUSPENSION, MJW SPECIALISTS, COLOURKRAFT, DHP SIGNS, WEISE CLOTHING, ARAI EUROPE, KNOX, STEADPLAN, IM1 CAR CENTRE DOUGLAS, REACTIVE PARTS, HEL PERFORMANCE, HG CONCEPTS, EVERYONE ACTIVE, CHRISTIAN BAKER, WOLLASTON THERAPY CENTRE, MOVE4 PHYSIO, DNG, PROBOLT UK, RACEBIKEBITZ, SAMCO, MITO UK – PRO-GRIP, TM DETAILING.