Stepping into the spotlight: DB Wider Fit Shoes wins Best Family Business at SME Northamptonshire Awards 2025

Northamptonshire’s own specialist footwear brand, DB Wider Fit Shoes, has proudly taken home the title of Best Family Business at the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards 2025— recognising over a century of shoemaking expertise, innovation, and strong family values.

Run by third-generation twin brothers David and Charles Denton along with their wives and supported by the next generation of shareholders DB Wider Fit Shoes is a standout example of how family values and modern business practices can go hand in hand. Founded in 1920 and with family roots in shoemaking dating as far back as 1841 — DB Wider Fit Shoes are specialists in designing shoes for wider feet and to accommodate medical conditions that can make footwear choice challenging. Everything from extra wide lasts, different toe shapes, clever use of materials and fastening systems help customers find the comfort they have been looking for.

David Denton, Co-Owner of DB Wider Fit Shoes, said: “Winning Best Family Business is a huge honour for us. This recognition means the world because it reflects the heart of who we are — a family business with a purpose. We’re proud of our heritage, and proud to help our customers find shoes that fit and feel good. This award is for our brilliant team, our loyal customers, and everyone who’s helped us on this journey.”

The judges recognised and praised DB Wider Fit Shoes for its longevity, strong leadership, commitment to employee wellbeing and team culture, customer-focused innovation, deep-rooted commitment to the community and bold investments in future-proofing the business. Over the past 12 months, the company has:

David and Helen Denton, owners of DB Wider Fit Shoes win Best Family Business at the SME Northamptonshire Awards 2025

Launched a new e-commerce website to better serve customers globally

to better serve customers globally Welcomed Sara Davies MBE as brand ambassador , strengthening its customer-facing voice

, strengthening its customer-facing voice Invested over £400,000 in building improvements, sustainability upgrades and decarbonisation projects — including solar panels, double glazing, battery storage and a refurbished on-site Fitting Centre with grant assistance from South Midlands Growth Hub, UKSPF, Electric Places and North Northamptonshire Council

in building improvements, sustainability upgrades and decarbonisation projects — including solar panels, double glazing, battery storage and a refurbished on-site Fitting Centre with grant assistance from South Midlands Growth Hub, UKSPF, Electric Places and North Northamptonshire Council Introduced progressive HR policies , including employee assistance programmes and bonus schemes to award staff development

, including employee assistance programmes and bonus schemes to award staff development Enhanced its sustainable offering through its products and packaging

From a team that includes employees with over 50 years’ service, to customers who travel from all over the UK to visit the Rushden Fitting Centre, DB Wider Fit Shoes is a business built on loyalty, care, and excellence.

As the business continues to evolve, the Denton family remains firmly at the helm — combining generations of expertise with a modern vision that puts stylish wide fitting and deep toe boxed shoes, comfort, and personal service first.

For more information about DB Wider Fit Shoes, visit: www.widerfitshoes.co.uk