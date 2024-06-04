Steffans urges Northampton businesses to show their support for the Saints on Saturday

By Wesley SuterContributor
Published 4th Jun 2024, 15:26 BST
Steffans Jewellers as well as many other businesses up and down the town are flying flags and producing specialist window displays to support the boys this Saturday.

Steffans Jewellers has supported the club for Over 30 years and is flying flags to Support the boys for this Saturdays final at Twickenham.

Business owner Wesley Suter hearts up the Heart of Northampton collective and has urged all retailers and buisness owners to show their support this week.

"It's not often we get to celebrate such an amazing Achievement as reaching a final in Northampton so we need to make the most of it and show the team we are supporting them"

Flags flying high about Steffans Northampton

Steffans have also supported Courtney Lawes' testimonial this year with a series of jewellery items to celebrate the success of Northampton's greatest Rugby player.

We wish the boys all the best and look forward to the weekends celebrations

