Steffans sees record breaking numbers of people for ear piercing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Steffans jewellers has seen over 20 people a day for ear piercing surpassing records from the last 10 years

Steffans Jewellers has seen a record Breaking week in its Market Harborogh store and have seen the trend continue for the first week in Northampton. It has seen in excess of 20 client per day. Wes Suter said "This has really shown how the popularity has grown and people want to have a safe and luxury experience"

The Business has two sites and children broke up from holiday in Leicestershire one week earlier than Northampton so saw the trend emerging before it hit Northampton. It has not showed any signs of stopping.

They offer booking by appointment as well as walk ins.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Book your appointment in the links below