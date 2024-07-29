Steffans sees record breaking numbers of people for ear piercing
Steffans Jewellers has seen a record Breaking week in its Market Harborogh store and have seen the trend continue for the first week in Northampton. It has seen in excess of 20 client per day. Wes Suter said "This has really shown how the popularity has grown and people want to have a safe and luxury experience"
The Business has two sites and children broke up from holiday in Leicestershire one week earlier than Northampton so saw the trend emerging before it hit Northampton. It has not showed any signs of stopping.
They offer booking by appointment as well as walk ins.
