Steffans jewellers offers FREE jewellery cleaning to Northampton

The local buisness that has been established for over 47 years is determined to see the good people of Northampton sparkling again. Sales Director Wes Suter "We want to encourage more people back into the town and cleaning there jewellery is a great way to get them to come, we also offer a free coffee while you wait so you don't have to spend a penny. Just enjoy our hospitality. It's open to everyone !!! Ever if you have never been a client before come along and let us clean your jewellery for FREE "