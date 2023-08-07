News you can trust since 1931
Steffans jewellers offers FREE jewellery cleaning to Northampton

Local jeweller Steffans is now offering FREE jewellery cleaning to everyone in Northampton and Market Harborough. The campaign is aimed to encourage people to get there jewels sparkling again
By Wesley SuterContributor
Published 7th Aug 2023, 11:17 BST- 1 min read

The local buisness that has been established for over 47 years is determined to see the good people of Northampton sparkling again. Sales Director Wes Suter "We want to encourage more people back into the town and cleaning there jewellery is a great way to get them to come, we also offer a free coffee while you wait so you don't have to spend a penny. Just enjoy our hospitality. It's open to everyone !!! Ever if you have never been a client before come along and let us clean your jewellery for FREE "

The offer ends 1st October so why not pop down with your jewellery. They also buy old jewellery and watches as well as repair items in there workshop so now is the perfect time to have that spring clean

Related topics:NorthamptonMarket Harborough