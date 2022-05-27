Station manager of Northampton's NLive Radio gives evidence to Government about local journalism

Martin Steers, station manager of local radio station NLive Radio, spoke to the DCMS Select Committee on the sustainability of local journalism earlier this month.

He was representing the UK Community Radio Network of which he is one of the co-founders and used his experience of NLive Radio and being part of the University of Northampton to give his view on the challenges facing local news organisations and what support should be put in place in order to maintain their democratic function.

Martin was speaking alongside Owen Meredith, chief executive of News Media Association and David Powell, chair at Local TV Network.

Martin Steers talking to the DCMS Select Committee

Following the session, Martin Steers said “It was a nervous but a worthwhile experience, expressing the concerns of the community radio sector regarding the sustainability of journalism.