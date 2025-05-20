State-of-the-art ‘smart glasses’ have potential to change lives for the better

An optometrists in Northampton has become the first in the region to offer trailblazing AI ‘smart frames’ set to revolutionise how glasses are used.

Tompkins, Knight & Son in Kingsley Road, Northampton is stocking the pioneering RayBan Meta frames, which give wearers the ability to take photos and videos, listen to music and even receive messages.

The glasses are making waves in the optical industry as they push the traditional boundaries of the relationship between technology and vision care. They offer visual correction, paired with AI features such as live translation and audio description - all through hands-free voice command and touch points located on the arms of the frames.

Brian Tompkins, director at TK&S Optometrists, said: “We have always made it our mission to remain at the forefront of technological advancements while providing the highest possible standards of clinical excellence for our patients.

“It’s not often I’m blown away by frame technology, but this range has the potential to completely reinvent the way we think about spectacles. It’s a huge jump forward in terms of what eyewear can offer a patient. The possibilities it provides for anyone with visual impairments in particular are incredible.”

Anyone interested in trying the RayBan Meta frames can attend an open day at TK&S on Monday, June 9, when representatives from the manufacturers will be on hand to discuss the technology and answer any questions.

Mr Tompkins added: “We’re proud to be bringing these to Northampton and we look forward to welcoming the RayBan Meta team for our open day where you can find out more, have a go and get to grips with something that can genuinely change your life for the better.”

The RayBan Meta frames are wirelessly charged through their unique glasses case and provide up to four hours of battery life with eight more charges provided by their charging case.