Start-up to international award winner in three years: Northampton business celebrates success

A Northampton business has excelled themselves after growing from a start-up business in January 2019, to an international award winner in August 2022.

Global Health Tests, located in Wellingborough Road, was awarded International Business of the Year in the East Midlands at this year’s Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Awards.

The company provides at-home allergy intolerance and sensitivity testing, which allows users to understand the impact and symptoms caused by certain food and drink – resulting in them “living a happier and healthier life”.

Rob Daniels (left), the managing director, and James Wilson (right), the company’s affiliate marketing manager, joined the other Northamptonshire winners and finalists at a celebratory event last Wednesday.

Rob Daniels, the managing director, and James Wilson, the company’s affiliate marketing manager, joined the other Northamptonshire winners and finalists at a celebratory event last Wednesday (August 31).

Talking to Chronicle & Echo, Rob said he and his team “really were not expecting” to take home the award.

He said: “It felt amazing to win and we were really humbled.

“We’ve been on a significant growth journey over a short period of time, so we were proud of ourselves internally – and it was nice to get the recognition externally.

“The moment our name was read out was a really proud moment for me and the team.”

Rob says the “huge amounts of hard work” may have paid off, but they are “not slowing down yet” and there is still “plenty of growth to come”.

They plan to expand to more countries, the variety of tests they offer, and introduce a new corporate side of the business, which will take it to the next level.

However, with the cost of living crisis, there are worries for the managing director and how the business will have to adapt to the demands of the increase in prices.

Rob says business rates are their biggest concern, but added: “It’s more about the impact on the team.

“It’s not just a business impact, but a life impact for our employees – we’ll adapt and deal with it as we always do.”

The business takes a ‘functional medical approach’ to their work, which has “revolutionised many of their customers’ lives”.