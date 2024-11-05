Start-Up Day 2024: Build Your Business in Northamptonshire
Held during Global Entrepreneurship Week, this event is packed with opportunities to learn, network, and get inspired by successful local entrepreneurs. Whether you’re ready to launch or still brainstorming, #BIPCStartUpDay 2024 offers the resources, insights, and community you need to Build Your Business in Northamptonshire.
Join us for all or part of the day from 9:30am to 2:15pm - a chance to connect with like-minded individuals and discover the support available for entrepreneurs across Northamptonshire.
Start-Up Day 2024 Programme
Throughout the day, a lineup of inspiring talks and interactive sessions will introduce you to local business success stories and offer insights on everything from branding to maintaining your sanity as a new business owner. Here are the highlights:
- How to succeed in business with Hannah Brady of Brady Creative: Hannah will share her personal learnings and insights on how to build a successful business.
- Start-Up Stars Panel: Listen to three BIPC Northamptonshire Build Your Business grant winners, including David Sikharulidze of Mavis Technologies, Laura Howard of Laura's Seating Solutions, and Vicky Skinner of Animal Focused, as they share how they turned their ideas into reality. Ruth Roan of South Midlands Growth Hub will moderate this inspirational session.
- How to start a business and maintain your sanity with Rob Harrison of Glued: Discover how to manage the emotional and mental challenges of entrepreneurship.
- Creating a standout logo with Trudie Avery aka The Logo Lady: Learn the basics of designing an impactful logo that represents your brand.
- Mini workshop: Getting known with Marie-Louise O’Neill of Lovely Evolution: Gain practical tips on how to increase your brand’s visibility and attract your ideal audience.
These sessions provide practical, real-world advice from entrepreneurs who’ve been where you are now and can offer valuable insights to guide your journey.
Explore the Marketplace
In addition to the talks, you’ll find a marketplace with stands from local organisations and experts offering resources and advice for new businesses Northamptonshire and surrounding areas. Connect with groups such as:
- West Northamptonshire Council Economic Development Team
- North Northamptonshire Council Economic Development Team
- Building Business Consultancy
- NNBN
- FSB
- Little House Accountants
- South Midlands Growth Hub
- First Enterprise
- Lucidity IP
- Lovely Evolution
- Samantha Peel of Welly Pictures providing free professional headshots
- Gareth Jones Entrepreneur in Residence
- Vulcan Works
- Adult Learning
- Franks & Co
Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture, and Leisure at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “Start-Up Day is an exciting opportunity for budding entrepreneurs to gain hands-on insights, connect with local experts, and take real steps toward turning their ideas into thriving businesses. West Northamptonshire Council is committed to supporting new and start-up businesses, offering resources, grants, and guidance to help entrepreneurs succeed. We’re proud to partner with BIPC Northamptonshire to create opportunities like this for those looking to build and grow their ventures in our community.”
Free Professional Headshots
We know how important it is to make a great first impression, so we’re offering complimentary professional headshots to attendees, courtesy of Samantha Peel from Welly Pictures. Looking to create or update your LinkedIn profile, website, or marketing materials? Don’t miss the chance to get a professional image to represent your brand!
Register to Win!
Attendees who have booked through Eventbrite, checked in at reception on the day and provide feedback will automatically be entered into a prize draw for a chance to win a 1-hour business photography session with Welly Pictures. This prize is an excellent opportunity to capture high-quality images that represent your brand professionally.
Secure your place today on Eventbrite via www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/start-up-day-2024-tickets-1023620595757?aff=ebdsoporgprofile and take your first step toward building a successful business in Northamptonshire. Let’s turn your idea into reality!