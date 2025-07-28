Start date finally revealed for £12 million STACK development at former Northampton shopping centre after year-long delay

A construction start date has been revealed for the planned £12 million STACK development at a former Northampton shopping centre.

The STACK development, to be built at the former Market Walk shopping centre, is set to begin in August, according to the developers.

The project aims to transform the former Market Walk shopping centre, which closed in 2021, into a mixed-use venue featuring entertainment, retail, and leisure spaces.

In a statement, a STACK spokeswoman said: “The plan for STACK Northamptonshire is a hugely complex one and has required a great deal of work behind the scenes before we can begin work on site.

Here's an artist's impression of what the site could look like once complete.

“Our intention has always been to breathe new life into the former Market Walk Shopping Centre as part of the overall regeneration plans for the town centre.

“We are at a stage now where we are ready to progress, and we are looking to begin the work next month (August).”

Plans for the site include a lower ground floor dedicated to entertainment ventures such as children’s activities, fitness events, and live music. Bar areas, food hall operators, and retail units will also feature in the redesigned space, which aims to cater to all ages and interests, according to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

Originally set to open in summer 2025, the project is now expected to be completed and open in summer 2026, according to WNC’s website. Neither party has explained the reasons behind the one-year delay.

In terms of funding, WNC is contributing £4.175 million from the Towns Fund, while STACK is investing an additional £8 million into the project.

The proposed opening hours are 8am to 2.30am on any given day, allowing the centre to contribute to both the daytime and nighttime economy. The new facility is also expected to create around 250 jobs, according to the applicant Minhoco 76 Limited.

Concerns have been raised about construction work damaging the newly-refurbished Market Square. In response, Reform councillor and deputy leader of WNC, James Petter, said: “We’ll work closely with the teams at STACK to make sure everything is managed carefully, as we are with the demolition of M&S and BHS, to ensure no damage is caused. If there are any necessary works – for example, the balcony at the front of STACK, which will need new penetrations and footposts – we’ll work with them to make sure everything is reinstated to a high standard and restored quickly.

"If anything damages that nice flooring, I’ll be having a word with some people – nicely, of course. As much as possible will be taken through the service exit and via the roof on the service deck of the Grosvenor Centre. That's how you access Market Walk. Some larger pieces of equipment will need to come out the front.”

A WNC spokesman previously told this newspaper: “If you look at STACK around the country – what they’ve done for their environments and their town centres – it brings a lot of investment and other shops along with it.

“The big question that we’re asked is, will the big development kill the town centre? Well, actually, if you look at Sunderland, Lincoln, and Carlisle, it’s brought more investment along with it. I’m very positive that in the short term, we’ll start to see empty, vacant units come forward [into use]. We’re creating the environment to do business; we’re attracting more people in, which will start to bring more attention from the nationals [retailers] as well as the local businesses.”