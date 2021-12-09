Starry-eyed viewers swoon over Daventry University Challenge contestant Atyab and his 'warm honey' voice

Starry-eyed viewers tuned in to see Daventry University Challenge contestant Atyab Rashid on Monday night.

By Lucie Green
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 3:12 pm
Atyab Rashid's picture on Facebook.

But it was King's College London captain's 'warm honey' voice that's created a stir.

He told The Gusher: "All the coverage has been very flattering."

Atyab was back on BBC2 quiz show this week and viewers took to social media straight away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Quiz master Jeremy Paxman. Picture: Getty Images.

One fan suggested: 'If he read the phonebook, I'd buy the audiobook'

His team were victorious too, beating Hertford College Oxford by 165 to 115.

@wendywoo_rarara commented: 'Ohhhh it's Mr Rashid with the loveliest voice. I've been waiting for this one.'

Another fan, @wendzedin, said: '#Rashid has hypnotised and seduced 95% of viewers tonight, it’s an unprecedented phenomenon.'

Smooth-voiced Atyab. Picture from Facebook.

@Beltane_ added: 'Can I please marry Rashid's voice?' and @DebsLakin penned: 'I love Rashid’s beautiful voice - he makes the Queen sound common!'

Queen