Stannah's colleagues’ brave charity abseil at Northampton Lift Tower

Stannah, a leading lift specialist established in 1867, is proud to announce that 32 of its colleagues participated in a thrilling and challenging charity abseil at the iconic Northampton Lift Tower on Saturday 26th October 2024.

Originally designed as a testing facility for lifts and now a centre for research and development, the 127-metre (418-foot) Northampton Lift Tower is the UK’s tallest permanent abseil tower.

The team faced the daunting drop with courage, overcoming personal fears and challenges as they descended this iconic structure. Through their collective efforts, they raised an impressive £8,124 for the UK Lift Industry Charity, which provides financial aid to the families of lift industry workers who have been injured or lost their lives at work.

The Stannah Group generously covered the costs of the abseil and matched the donations, bringing the total to an extraordinary £16,248 for the UK Lift Industry Charity.

Photographed are participants of the Lift Tower abseil.

Jools Black and Gemma Moore, Trustees of the UK Lift Industry Charity, attended the event and even took on the challenge of abseiling themselves. Jools expressed their gratitude, saying: "A huge thank you to everyone at Stannah who contributed and participated in the abseil. Every penny raised goes towards supporting engineers or anyone in the lift industry who’s been unfortunate to get injured while on the job."

Gemma continues: “Just before I went over the edge of the tower, I received a text from one of the lift engineers we're currently assisting through the charity. He thanked us for the financial and wellbeing support, saying it eased his mind so he could focus on recovery. His message gave many of us the courage to take that step and complete the challenge. A massive thanks to everyone for raising funds for the UK Lift Industry Charity."

Dan White, Service Director from Stannah Lift Services said “It was lovely to have so many staff from across the branches and divisions within Stannah to come together on the day. I’ve heard the camaraderie and team spirit was great with many families coming on the day to support their loved ones and the whole team. Not only was it a fantastic team and personal achievement for everyone, but it’s also a meaningful way for us to give back to communities and charities close to our hearts."

Stannah Lift Services specialises in supplying and servicing all types of lifts, escalators and moving walkways, regardless of manufacturer. With 11 branches across the UK, the company provides a full range of lift maintenance services, including modernisation, refurbishment, removal and replacement.

Participants abseiling down the Lift Tower.

With a history spanning more than 150 years, Stannah is committed to supporting local communities, both through its business operations and charitable activities.

This abseil event demonstrates the company’s dedication to social responsibility and its ongoing support for charitable causes across the UK.

Donations to support the Stannah team’s fundraising efforts can be made through their fundraising page at Just Giving: https://www.justgiving.com/team/stannahabseil?utm_medium=team&utm_content=stannahabseil&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=pfp-share&invite=true