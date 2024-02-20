Stagecoach Midlands unveils new Armed Forces Covenant bus

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stagecoach, the UK’s largest bus and coach operator, has unveiled the special livery of its branded Armed Forces Covenant bus in Northamptonshire, showing its support to those who have served and continue to serve in the local community.

The Armed Forces Covenant is a promise by the nation ensuring that those who serve or who have served in the armed forces, and their families, are treated fairly.

Stagecoach has a Silver Employer Recognition Scheme Award (ERS) – awarded in July, recognising us as one of the top 100 employers for the armed forces communities and veterans in the UK. This achievement is a credit to the determination and drive of our veteran’s employee network and its members. We will continue with our commitment to all Defence Personnel and our Veterans with the aim of achieving Gold employer status.

103 FS Battalion pictured at Northampton Drill Hall with Stagecoach Midlands Armed Forces bus

Photographed in front of the iconic Northampton Drill Hall the special liveried bus has been solely branded in support of the Armed Forces Covenant and will operate across Northamptonshire. It will also be used for various events throughout the year, including Remembrance and Armed Forces Day, where those in the military or who have served previously can get free travel on all of Stagecoach’s services throughout the UK.

Mark Whitelocks Managing Director of Stagecoach Midlands said: “This newly branded bus is clear message to people that we fully support our Armed Forces communities and colleague veterans. We are proud of our commitment to all Defence Personnel and our Veterans in the local area”.