Staff at Brampton View care home 'elf' themselves to raise money for Alzheimers
Launched by the Alzheimer’s Society and delivered direct from the North Pole, Elf Day was created to sprinkle some festive cheer on fundraising towards finding a cure for dementia. From stripy socks to head-to-toe elf outfits, anything goes – there’s snow better way to raise money to help beat dementia.
On the day, residents and staff at Brampton View Care Home were able to enjoy elf-themed games including best-dressed elf competition, and finding out their elf name, as the team at the home donned their elfish apparel.
Jean, a resident of the home said: “It is always a very festive day and the staff always make us laugh in their costumes. What a wonderful way to make us smile in the build up to Christmas. We certainly saw a different side to our staff!”
Mo Masedi, General Manager at Brampton View Care Home and head elf, said: “Elf Day at Brampton View Care Home is always a lot of fun and we are home to some of the most unusual elves I have ever seen! We know first-hand that many people, including a good number of our residents, are living with some form of Alzheimer’s. That’s why raising money to support dementia charities is dear to our hearts and we’re always so keen to get involved. For anyone that has any questions about caring for those with Alzheimer’s, do please give us a call and we’ll do all we can to help.”