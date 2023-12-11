Staff at Brampton View care home 'elf' themselves to raise money for Alzheimers

Staff at Brampton View Care Home in Northampton swapped their uniforms for costumes on Friday 1st December in an effort to raise funds and awareness to help people living with dementia.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Launched by the Alzheimer’s Society and delivered direct from the North Pole, Elf Day was created to sprinkle some festive cheer on fundraising towards finding a cure for dementia. From stripy socks to head-to-toe elf outfits, anything goes – there’s snow better way to raise money to help beat dementia.

On the day, residents and staff at Brampton View Care Home were able to enjoy elf-themed games including best-dressed elf competition, and finding out their elf name, as the team at the home donned their elfish apparel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jean, a resident of the home said: “It is always a very festive day and the staff always make us laugh in their costumes. What a wonderful way to make us smile in the build up to Christmas. We certainly saw a different side to our staff!”