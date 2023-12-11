Staff at Aldi stores across Northamptonshire to receive New Year pay rise in line with living wage

“This is a way of thanking them for all their hard work over the past year”

Staff at Aldi stores across Northamptonshire are set to get a New Year pay rise in line with the National Living Wage.

Aldi says it will become the first supermarket in the UK to guarantee store and warehouse colleagues pay of at least £12 an hour.

Store assistants’ pay will rise further to £12.95 nationally, and £13.85 within the M25, based on the length of service, which as part of Aldi’s £67 million investment into colleague pay.

Aldi colleagues in Northamptonshire will be getting a pay rise in the new year.

This will benefit hundreds of members of staff at the 15 stores across Northamptonshire.

Giles Hurley, CEO of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “Just as we promise to provide the best value to our customers, we are also committed to being the highest-paying supermarket within the sector - which is why we are investing more than ever into this pay rise.

“We are incredibly proud of every single member of Team Aldi and this is a way of thanking them for all their hard work over the past year. We believe our colleagues are the best in the sector and they play a huge part in making Aldi what it is today.”

The news comes in just as Aldi has been named the UK’s Cheapest Supermarket, according to consumer champion Which? (November 2023) as well as being named the UK’s Cheapest Supermarket for 2021 and 2022.