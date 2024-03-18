St Patrick's Day gets races started at care home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Held on March 17th, Saint Patrick's Day actually observes the death of St Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, but the day has come to be a huge celebration of Irish heritage and culture.

Staff and residents at the home marked the day by having a day of fun at the races, with bets placed and Guinness a plenty the fun went on until late afternoon. Head chef Sharntelle prepared a fantastic Irish spread with, Minted Pea Soup served with Soda Bread or Pineapple, Kiwi & Green Grape Salad, followed by traditional Irish Beef Stew or Seafood Chowder, served with Celeriac & Potato Mash, Fried Cabbage & Buttered Carrots. Desserts were divine, with Irish Apple Crumble or Barmbrack (Irish fruit cake). Residents were thrilled to have Guinness Chocolate Cake for tea, all washed down with a fine glass of Guinness or an Irish whiskey.

