A record store in Northampton has revealed its plans to celebrate Record Store Day 2022.

The owner of Spunout in Gold Street says they are working hard to “make it a big one for Northampton”.

He said: “This international celebration of the local independent record shop & it’s invaluable contribution to the uniqueness of most towns is being held on Saturday April 23 and we’ll be opening at 8am to make the most of this brilliant day.

The queues outside Spunout Northampton at a previous Record Store Day event

"Many of the biggest names in the music business such as Foo Fighters, The Who, Stevie Nicks and Noel Gallagher have got behind the day by releasing rare records, cds and tapes purely for the event,” he said.

“We will have a massive selection of these great collectable records and will be bringing our own musical entertainment in the shape of choice live vinyl DJ sets all day, live bands and artists during the afternoon.”

Chris explained: “We are very pleased to present live music from two top local bands, Ratrace followed by the awesome Tragic and an extra show presented by Lion Eye featuring contributions he has made to the Czarface – Czarmageddon album which is being released that day.

“We will be endevouring to make it both an enjoyable and safe day for visitors with a maximum customer restriction at busy times and an efficient and friendly team for speedy service when needed. We hope you get a moment to join us for some musical fun on Northampton high street,” he said.

A previous Record Store Day event at Spunout in Northampton