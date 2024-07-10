Spinaclean Ltd in Northampton announces appointment of new managing director
Kate has been with Spinaclean since 2019 in financial roles and was appointed to the operational board last year, alongside Rosie Dickson, Operations Director and Fran Puddick, Marketing Director.
“I am honoured to be leading such a talented team at Spinaclean,” said Kate. “Spinaclean is known for its innovation and dedication to quality, and I am excited to build on this strong foundation.”
Spinaclean, founded by Andy Whiting who was joined a couple of years later by Mark Nice, started out on a smallholding offering gutter cleaning and exterior pressure washing services. Today, their high-reach systems are in demand globally.
Andy said; “Mark and I are thrilled to recognise Kate’s commitment to Spinaclean with this promotion. Kate’s vision and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to expand our product offerings and enter new markets.”
As Managing Director, Kate will focus on strategic initiatives that leverage Spinaclean’s strengths in innovation and customer service. She’ll work closely with the operational board and founders Andy and Mark to develop the company’s capabilities, explore new business opportunities and ensure the Spinaclean and its skyVac® and Guttersucker brands continue to lead the market with their innovations.
