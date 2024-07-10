Spinaclean Ltd in Northampton announces appointment of new managing director

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Spinaclean Ltd in Northampton, an innovative high reach cleaning systems, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kate Hill as the company’s Managing Director, effective immediately.

Kate has been with Spinaclean since 2019 in financial roles and was appointed to the operational board last year, alongside Rosie Dickson, Operations Director and Fran Puddick, Marketing Director.

“I am honoured to be leading such a talented team at Spinaclean,” said Kate. “Spinaclean is known for its innovation and dedication to quality, and I am excited to build on this strong foundation.”

Spinaclean, founded by Andy Whiting who was joined a couple of years later by Mark Nice, started out on a smallholding offering gutter cleaning and exterior pressure washing services. Today, their high-reach systems are in demand globally.

Kate Hill - New MD of Spinaclean LTD.

Andy said; “Mark and I are thrilled to recognise Kate’s commitment to Spinaclean with this promotion. Kate’s vision and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to expand our product offerings and enter new markets.”