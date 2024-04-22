Specialist farm helping more individuals across the county

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northamptonshire’s answer to alternative provision ‘Sttebs Care Farm’, located in Wollaston Northamptonshire, is offering individuals an alternative local provision within a therapeutic farm environment, to enable, empower, and engage students in education outside of the classroom.

Set in a picturesque landscape, Sttebs’ vision is to combine the care of people, land, and animals, providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for any person - young or old - to thrive in.

“Working with animals has been proven to improve mental health and wellbeing, as well as aid in rehabilitation – that’s why we’ve created a tranquil environment, to help individuals overcome barriers, learn, develop, and improve their social and communication skills,” explains Farm Manager, Natalia Betts.

The farm is home to a variety of therapy animals – from Shetland ponies, goats and sheep to guinea pigs, Belgian Hares, and chickens- and offers practical lessons and hands-on experience in animal care, with the addition of horticultural activities as well as wildlife and countryside management.

“We offer a range of positive experiences and activities to meet everyone’s needs. Regular activities include animal care, maintaining a wildlife and sensory garden, learning where food comes from, and keeping healthy by growing fruit and vegetables – from seed to plate,” says Natalia.

“With these tailored activities to support individual’s specific needs, it means everyone can take part and enjoy ‘farm life’ in a safe and structured manner,” she adds.

The most poignant benefit this Northamptonshire farm offers is educational development and functional skills in English and Maths, offering official certification and accreditation with professional bodies such as City & Guilds, and AQA.

“Education for all is something we really champion here, and we appreciate everyone is different, so coming to us means those who struggle in a mainstream classroom setting are still able to achieve and progress at their own pace within a nurturing environment,” says Natalia.

Farm Manager, Natalia Betts, is a qualified teacher who has vast experience working with students with a variety of different special educational and mental health needs. She tailors curriculums to meet the needs of all learners and is level 3 DSL trained which supports schools’ quality assurance processes and safeguarding procedures.

The wider team at the farm which includes a qualified animal welfare technician, functional skills lead, and horticultural lead, all deliver dynamic and bespoke sessions in a friendly and professional manner.

Sttebs Care Farm has made education outside the classroom accessible to all with a wide range of courses through the AQA and City & Guilds at its day service. The team there implement activities around the seasonal calendar, enriching its annual programme with regular seasonal and cross -curriculum activities such as bottle-feeding lambs in springtime, butterfly life cycles in the summer, Halloween activities, and plenty more.

Aside from offering functional skills English and Maths at all ages, other City & Guilds courses can be accessed from 14-years-old, whilst individuals are at school, to complete a level 1 assessment, giving them the opportunity to progress onto level 2, preparing them for a world of work and apprenticeship opportunities.

“We bridge the gap to help those struggling in school, so we make sure we have small group sizes of six individuals with a minimum of two members of staff. We can then be there to enhance their learning and experience with us and still offer that 1-2-1 support to help achieve their goals,” adds Natalia.

Commenting on the positive progress seen in individuals, Senior Mental Health Lead and SEMH SENDCo at Northampton International Academy, Kayleigh Inckles comments:

“The farm opens a world of opportunities for young individuals who perhaps feel that there are no career options or qualification opportunities.

“I have watched our individuals grow in confidence and increase their self-esteem and self-worth. They have improved social skills and resilience, as well as behavioural incidences which have been non-existent. Our students feel safe, comfortable, and valued at Sttebs Care Farm.

“It’s a truly wonderfully calm and therapeutic care farm with an experienced manager. The atmosphere and environment are welcoming and supportive – you leave Sttebs Care Farm with a smile on your face.”

The farm has plans to further enhance and develop to offer more to individuals, continuing to build on communication, social skills, friendships, leadership, and teamwork, as well as planned partnerships with other local ventures for additional workshops - such as Easton Way Farm and its Alpacas, and local trades companies offering construction studies through brickwork and masonry workshops.

“The whole point of this farm is to see all our individuals and students grow and find their feet so that they can achieve their own personal goals, make lifetime friendships, and have smiles on their faces – what could be better than that?” says Natalia.