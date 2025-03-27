Specialist business support on offer at Vulcan Works

Vulcan Works co-working area

With April seeing the introduction of the much-anticipated National Insurance increase for employers, businesses in Northamptonshire have been looking at ways to reduce their overheads, or have paused plans to recruit or expand in other ways.

Organisations facing these challenges or seeking extra support with business planning are invited to get in touch with office hub Vulcan Works.

The purpose-built serviced workspace, which is celebrating its second anniversary in Northampton’s Cultural Quarter, offers scalable office and workshop spaces and is renowned for its dedicated business support for customers, including grant and tender opportunities, networking and topical masterclasses.

Vulcan Works also offers access to a trio of specialists onsite to its customers – the centre’s own business growth manager Darren Smith, Barclays Eagle Labs’ Eco System Manager, Owen Moran, and experts from South East Midlands Growth Hub.

Customers from dedicated desks to office space can also take advantage of on-site workshops including informative sessions on branding, first aid, elite sales and sustainability.

The bustling business community and communal areas at the centre also create numerous opportunities to speak to likeminded business owners and entrepreneurs navigating similar obstacles.

An open day to showcase the companies on site and the facilities available to both tenants and the wider business community will be held on Friday 4th April from 10am to 2pm.

Guests can also book onto office tours and coworking opportunities, as well as benefit from free hot desking and networking throughout the day.

Centre manager Garrick Hurter said: “Right now, many business owners are struggling with cash flow, lead generation and making decisions around future growth.

“We recognise that businesses are struggling to know where to turn and know what to do in the current climate. Vulcan Works doesn’t just offer office space, it’s a creative community that we are immensely proud of. Our customers benefit from extensive business support and free onsite workshops to help them to deal with any challenges they might be facing and gain new skills to aid in their success.

“As well as offering an ideal workplace for entrepreneurs, start-ups and SMEs, we also create opportunities for businesses to thrive, through grants, tenders, signposting and masterclasses.

“Our onsite team are always on hand should our customers need help or advice, and our impressive facilities also support innovation and collaboration.”

To find out more about Vulcan Works or request a show around, email [email protected] or visit vulcanworks.co.uk.