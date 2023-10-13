Special recognition for 'amazing apprentice'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Amber, who works for thriving car and van leasing broker, Silverstone Leasing, won the title at Kettering Park Hotel which hosted the county’s newest awards scheme on Friday.

The NNBN Awards are dedicated to celebrating inspiring individuals, innovative businesses and committed charities across Northamptonshire.

Amber, who joined the customer care team at Silverstone Leasing just a year ago, quickly slotted into the culture of the company and stepped up when her colleague went on maternity leave.

Amber Thorpe with her Special Recognition Award

She undertook a thorough handover and now carries out additional work alongside her own on a day-to-day basis.

In August, Amber was promoted to Leasing Sales Executive for Embrace Leasing, the personal leasing branch of the business and continues to thrive.

On top of her workload in the office, Amber is also still completing course work and exams on the apprenticeship scheme with apprenticeship and training recruiter Starting Off.

Silverstone Leasing managing director Scott Norville describes her as a huge asset to his team.

“Where many apprentices are inexperienced and unsure, Amber is keen to learn and takes information on board quickly,” he said. “She is efficient and effective in her role, responds well to constructive criticism and always strives for better.

“Amber has self-confidence and an understanding way with customers that will undoubtedly see her succeed in her career. Both her attitude and aptitude are excellent and she is versatile and confident without being arrogant.

“She is unique to be so proactive in an apprenticeship role. In our opinion Amber really is one to watch. We can see her being a big deal in our industry in the future.”