South Northamptonshire-based firm looks back on a year of award successes

It has been a year of award nominations for south Northamptonshire company Butterflies Healthcare with the season kicking off in September at the Cherwell Business Awards and ending in November with the UK eCommerce Awards.

Each award had its own judging process including: a panel of industry experts assessing criteria; one on one interviews; and a public vote.

Although it was not golds at every event, they came away with two wins: Best Beauty, Health & Personal Care website for butterflies-eyecare.co.uk at the Direct Commerce Awards and Best New Lip Product for their Eye Care Cosmetics Nourishing lip balm at the Pure Beauty Awards.

James and Michelle Sutton receiving award from Luisa Omielan at the Pure Beauty Awards

The Direct Commerce awards were hosted by presenter Anthea Turner. She was an amazingly cordial host, engaging with the audience, visiting each table and explaining how to receive an award and get the best photo. Meanwhile, the 'Regal Affair' themed Pure Beauty Awards was held at 8 Northumberland Avenue and hosted by award-winning comedian Luisa Omielan. A BAFTA Breakthrough Brit winner, Omielan is one of Britain's best stand-up comedians who added an extra touch of glamour and humour to the whole proceedings.