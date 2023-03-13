South Northamptonshire-based Courteenhall Farms shortlisted for regional Sustainability Award

Courteenhall Farms has been shortlisted for an award for its sustainability work.

The 2,500-acre estate in South Northamptonshire has been shortlisted in the East Midlands FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards 2023.

The award is designed to recognise the most ethical, socially responsible or green business and judges look for businesses that can showcase how they are helping to drive wider progress in the green economy.

Dr Johnny Wake, Managing Partner of Courteenhall Farms

The farm is one of five companies to be shortlisted in the Sustainability Award category. The winner will be announced at the awards final which takes place on Wednesday, March 15 at the Leicester Marriott Hotel.

Courteenhall Farm is a diversified rural business which sustainably farms beef and arable crops. It has a large and pioneering renewable energy portfolio and is leading the way on carbon in agriculture.

Dr Johnny Wake, Managing Partner of Courteenhall Farms, said: “We are delighted to have been shortlisted for this award because we are a family-run business committed to farming as sustainably as possible, working with and protecting the environment.

“The farming industry has an important role to play in mitigating climate change with nature-based solutions such as more sustainable soil and water management, increased biodiversity and greater energy efficiency.

“We work hard to build a wide variety of sustainable practices across our farming activities, from investing in cutting-edge technology and our dedication to soil health to maximising our use of natural fertilisers and re-introducing traditional Hereford cattle.

“With a long and proud legacy to preserve, we are passionate about supporting the local community and protecting the environment for future generations.”

Examples of the Estate’s sustainability practices include:

• Installing a variety of renewable energy technologies including rooftop solar panels, solar thermal panels, multiple Ground and Air Source Heat Pumps and a biomass boiler.

• Membership of the Government’s Higher Tier Countryside Stewardship Scheme.

• Planting 3.5km of new hedges, laying 14km of existing hedges and planting 1,500 trees to help sequester carbon and support and preserve wildlife.

• Installing a new rainwater harvest system.

• Part of two pioneering pilot schemes to accurately measure and improve soil carbon.

• Implementing stewardship options across 56% of the Estate’s land to promote habitat, food sources for red-listed species, carbon capture, improve water and soil quality and prevent flooding.• Reintroducing a herd of Traditional Hereford cattle to the parkland at Courteenhall who graze naturally all year round and support the soils, before being sold to The Ethical Butcher.