South Midlands Growth Hub to deliver Driving Innovation Grant

The Driving Innovation Grant will award successful Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs) across West Northamptonshire with up £25,000 in funding for innovative projects that deliver growth.

The grant programme has been developed by the South Midlands Growth Hub, on behalf of West Northamptonshire Council to offer financial support for projects that boost productivity, address global challenges, and help businesses to compete, grow, and thrive.

“It’s a privilege to be able to design and develop a significant programme which will deliver real change across West Northamptonshire. Having successfully awarded over £5 million in grant funding across the South Midlands, we have a proven track record of supporting businesses” said Ruth Roan, South Midlands Growth Hub Manager.

“We worked with over 390 businesses across West Northamptonshire in 24/25, supporting the creation of 62 new jobs, 33 new products and 25 new decarbonisation initiatives.

“The Growth Hub team has vast experience delivering grant programmes and providing business support. We look forward to working with West Northamptonshire Council and the brilliant SMEs in the area throughout the programme.”

Businesses interested in applying for the Driving Innovation Grant are invited to submit an Expression of Interest to the Growth Hub, outlining the project and the amount of funding required. The deadline for Expressions of Interest is 17:00, 28 July 2025.

Full details of the programme and the link to the Expression of Interest can be found here: Driving Innovation Grant | Grants & Funding | Growth Hub

The Driving Innovation Grant is funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

For further information contact Patrick Kitson at [email protected]