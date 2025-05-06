Sol Retail wins prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northampton’s Stephensons Online Ltd, trading as Sol Retail, one of the UK’s leading online retail experts in health, beauty and wellness, has been announced as a recipient of the King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade, one of the highest honours for UK businesses.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sol Retail is one of just 197 organisations nationally to be recognised this year for outstanding achievement in enterprise. The accolade celebrates the company’s exceptional growth as a self-funded business in global markets and its continued role in championing British business abroad.

Standout achievements include: starting the business with just £10 and now turning over nearly £20 million; creating a self-funded business, with no loans or external investment; international sales up 224% over three years; delivering within 24 hours globally – sometimes within one hour; 85% of turnover expected from exports by 2026–27, and the business was named one of the FEBE Growth Top 100.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 2012 by husband and wife team, Barry and Katy Tong, Sol Retail has evolved from humble beginnings selling ornaments and DVDs on eBay to becoming one of Amazon’s premier global sellers, now ranked among the Top 100 sellers on Amazon UK & EU. The business sells an item every 20 seconds, supports over 100 global brands, and helps its partners reach a combined audience of 7 billion hits a month across third-party platforms worldwide.

Sol Retail founders, Barry and Katy Tong.

Sol Retail’s unique model allows brands to hand over the full ecommerce journey, including product listing, brand positioning, fulfilment and delivery, enabling rapid, seamless growth across platforms like Amazon, eBay, Walmart, TikTok and Tesco Marketplace.

Barry Tong, CEO of Sol Retail, said: “This Award is a landmark not just for Sol Retail, but for the vision and perseverance that’s brought us here. When we started the business in a flat with £10 and a few eBay listings, we never imagined we’d be where we are today. We’re now enabling global success for over 100 brands, delivering to customers worldwide, sometimes within the hour. The King’s Award for Enterprise recognises the passion, grit and innovative thinking that our team bring to the table every single day, and it marks just the beginning of our journey to £50 million and beyond.”

This recognition comes as Sol Retail enters an ambitious new phase, aiming for a £50 million turnover by 2027 through continued global expansion and the development of AI-driven systems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside its own successful brands, which include The Bluebeards Revenge, Scrubbingtons, Below The Belt and Sol Beauty, Sol Retail supports health, beauty and wellness businesses that lack internal resources to expand globally. It offers a one-stop shop model, acting as a true brand partner to manage, scale and fulfil online retail operations across marketplaces.

The King's Award for Enterprise

Beyond its commercial success, Sol Retail is a proud supporter of UK charities and business networks, including working with The Lewis Foundation to donate over £500,000 of unwanted stock, donating to local Food Banks and supporting Northamptonshire’s Mother Christmas gift appeal. It also contributes actively to the local and national business community, engaging closely with The Department for Business and Trade, Innovate UK’s Scale-Up Programme, and SEMLEP.

The King’s Awards for Enterprise, previously known as The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise, were renamed in 2023 to reflect His Majesty The King’s desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II by recognising outstanding UK businesses. The Award programme, now in its 59th year, is the most prestigious business award in the country, with successful businesses able to use the esteemed King’s Awards Emblem for the next five years.

Applications for King’s Awards for Enterprise 2026 open on 6th May 2025 For more information, visit gov.uk/kings-awards-for-enterprise.