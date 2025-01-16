Sol Retail urges businesses to prioritise staff wellbeing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northampton-based e-commerce health and beauty powerhouse, Sol Retail is calling on businesses to rethink how they support the wellbeing of their employees, not just on this year’s forthcoming Blue Monday, but all throughout the year.

Leading by example, Sol Retail is proud to offer its staff a range of comprehensive wellbeing benefits that help alleviate stress and boost overall health.

Each month, Sol Retail staff can take advantage of a free hour of beauty treatments from a visiting beautician. These include massages, facials, manicures and pedicures, all designed to help employees unwind, relax and recharge. In addition to these pampering sessions, the company offers a weekly 30-minute session of Indian clubs training, a form of exercise aimed at improving strength, flexibility and mobility.

As part of its commitment to employee wellbeing, Sol Retail also provides access to an Employee Assistance Program (EAP), which extends support to employees and their immediate family. Mental health support is also readily available through the company’s health insurance plan, ensuring employees have access to professional help when needed.

A visiting beautician offers a selection of treatments every month.

Barry Tong, Sol Retail founder and CEO, comments: "Research from People Insight shows that only 65% of employees feel their company does enough to support their health and wellbeing at work. However, additional research found that some 96% of CEOs believe they are doing enough for employee wellbeing — so clearly there’s a disconnect.”

“We believe that supporting our team’s mental and physical health is not just a one-day event, it’s a crucial part of how we operate and we’re proud to offer a range of services that prioritise the wellbeing of our staff, from beauty treatments that provide moments of relaxation to fitness initiatives like our Indian clubs training. We’ve found that a comprehensive approach to wellness is integral to creating a happy, productive and successful team and we want to encourage other businesses to take a similar approach, ensuring their employees are supported all year-round, not just on Blue Monday."

Sol Retail is leading the charge in showing that employee wellbeing can have a profound impact on morale, performance and retention. By taking proactive steps to care for both the physical and mental health of staff, businesses can create a healthier, happier workforce.