'So-lar So Good' for health and safety giants’ new book

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A Northampton-based health and safety firm has released a second book in as many months to help boost safety management in a niche industry.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Acorn Safety Services, based near Moulton Park, has released Solar Safe: Master Compliance, Lead Fearlessly, Build with Confidence to give advice to workers on solar farm projects so they can manage health and responsibilities across these niche sites.

The book covers numerous topics to help people get to grips with a number of UK regulations while improving their mindset to tackle health and safety issues in a more proactive manner. It also gives tips and strategies to ‘build teams, systems, and site practices that practically run themselves.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zeynep Guzelkasap, Operations Manager at Acorn Safety Services, said: “We’re really passionate about helping people overcome their health and safety issues, and what better way than by writing a series of books that anyone can access. The book format also makes it so easy for people to digest as and when they need to, setting them up for a successful project.

Abbie Bruce of Acorn Safety Services with the new book.

“This may seem like a niche area, but the use of solar wind farms is increasing and last year saw a number of exciting innovations and technological advancements in the renewable energy sector. The need to stay compliant with this rapidly evolving technology is increasingly important and our book will help people navigate that, helping people to stop firefighting, and gain control of their health and safety issues on these sites.”

The book follows on from the release of The Retail Compliance Handbook at the end of 2024, which was written to help retailers in charge of multiple UK locations to manage risks like legionella, fire hazards and asbestos, as well as ensuring the safety of their employees, visitors and customers.

To find out more about Acorn Safety Services, visit acornhealthandsafety.co.uk. To purchase a copy of Solar Safe from Amazon, visit https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0DSFQ656N