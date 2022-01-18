Sneak peek of rebranded Northampton hair salon ahead of reopening this week

A Northampton salon that was on the brink of closing during the pandemic lockdowns has now rebranded and transformed its premises.

What was formerly The Katie Louise Hair Salon in Boothville Green is now called 'The Weave & Style Lounge.' After closing for Christmas, it will reopen with a whole new look today, (January 18).

The rebrand comes after the owner, 33-year-old Katie Dove, asked her senior stylist and close friend, Maddy McEwan, 23, to become her business partner.

Katie started out as a self-employed hairdresser working out of a garage before opening her salon in 2016 and recruiting Maddy, who was 17 years old at the time, as an apprentice.

As the business grew, so did the clientele and Maddy gradually worked her way up to being a senior stylist and one of Katie's most loyal employees.

When the pandemic hit, this had a devastating blow on the business and a team of 12 employees soon whittled down to just three. With the salon forced to close for months at a time, Katie almost put the premises up for sale but she quickly had a change of heart and took a new approach instead.

Fast forward to now, Katie and Maddy now co-own the newly refurbished 'Weave & Style Lounge' and they have already been flooded with bookings ahead of their big re-opening.

Katie said: "We want our customers to feel like they're at home, very warm and comfortable and well looked after. We have gone for a different vibe to how it used to be.

"The pandemic was just crazy so I think, from the experience of the salon being in that situation, it just made me realise not being a big salon would be a lot better.

"I work in a team very well because it is nice to get other people on board as well and take a whole different approach moving forward. I am very excited for the new changes."

Maddy added: "I have worked extremely hard over the years and I am over the moon to be partners with Katie and build this business together.

"I will also be working alongside Katie in our training academy Weave & Style to teach people all we know in extensions and give them the best start of their very own business.

"Can't wait to see what the future holds for us both."

Here are 15 pictures to give you a sneak peek of the 'Weave & Style Lounge' opening in Boothville Green:

