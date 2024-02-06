SME Awards raise over £20,000 for cancer charity.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hosting multiple business awards throughout 2023, the SME crew worked with The Lewis Foundation as their charity partner at many of their events.

Attendees of the award finals came together to raise an incredible £21,270.74 for the charity, with donations coming from finalists, judges, and partners of the awards.

The Lewis Foundation was founded by Lorraine and Lee Lewis in 2016, following Lee’s mothers’ cancer diagnosis. Resonating with the fear, upset and loneliness faced by individuals undergoing cancer treatment, Lorraine and Lee set up the charity to help support others in similar devastating situations.

The Lewis Foundation and the SME Awards team.

Providing free gift packs to adult cancer patients receiving treatment in hospital in the Midlands, The Lewis Foundation kindly donates over 2500 gifts each month to patients in 17 different hospitals across the area.

Damian Cummins, Awards Director, commented “We are delighted to have supported The Lewis Foundation as a charity partner throughout 2023. The incredible work they do would not be possible without donations and we are proud to be able to provide a platform for their cause.”

Following the award final, Lorraine Lewis expressed her gratitude, commenting “Thank you all for your support this year, it has been incredible. Not only the opportunity to raise funds but more importantly make people aware of what we do. We can't thank SME Awards enough. They have enabled us to have a platform in a room filled with businesses where we can share about the importance of our work.”

For more information on how you can support The Lewis Foundation and their cause to improve the lives of those fighting cancer, please visit www.thelewisfoundation.co.uk or email [email protected].

For further comment please contact Aislinn Lydon from the SME Awards on 01908 542720 or email [email protected].