Small Northampton gym offering ‘safe space’ for clients learning aerial hoop is recognised with business award

A Northampton-based gym specialising in aerial hoop and pole fitness has won the prestigious title of ‘Best Health and Fitness Business’ at the 2023 Englands Business Awards.

The Collective is a small garden studio gym located in Broadmead Avenue run by founder and personal trainer Charlotte Clulow along with instructor, Laura Crouch.

Charlotte endured a great deal of ups and downs in her journey to setting up her friendly studio - from opening in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic to a contractor running off with thousands of pounds of her money - but she told the Chronicle & Echo that receiving the business award made her realise it was “the best thing she ever did.”

“I am so chuffed,” Charlotte said, “I wasn’t even expecting it. Everyone’s been so supportive and I’ve got the most amazing clients, they make the place so amazing. My friends and family have been so supportive as well; I was a bit shocked that I won but so happy.”

Charlotte set up her fitness business after being made redundant from her job as a pole fitness instructor in December 2019.

It was this job that made her realise how much she enjoyed aerial hoop and pole fitness. It was also where she met her colleague, Laura, and they have remained “best pole buddies” ever since.

Charlotte’s redundancy prompted her to take a leap of faith and retrain as an aerial arts teacher and personal trainer in college whilst being pregnant with her daughter.

Then, in September 2020, The Collective opened its doors for the very first time - but only for a month, due to pandemic restrictions. This was not before a contractor Charlotte hired to build the studio space fled with £18,000 of her money, which she never got back.

The personal trainer, however, powered through and ran online classes until the gym was eventually able to open in May 2021 when gatherings of six were allowed.

Looking back on her journey, Charlotte said: “I am just so pleased. This award made me realise it really was the best thing I did. When I see what a difference it has made in other people’s lives as well, that made me realise it was such a good idea.”

The intimate garden studio gym specialises in offering aerial hoop, pole fitness, personal training and strength and conditioning classes.

What sets The Collective apart from mainstream gym chains is it offers a safe space and small, personalised classes for people who might feel intimidated by larger classes.

“They like coming to me because I am different,” Charlotte said, “We focus on building strength and confidence - it’s about learning to love yourself more, it is more enjoyable. Everyone has their own personal plan.”

If pole fitness or aerial hoop takes your fancy, The Collective will have a stall at Northampton Pride this week at the University of Northampton’s Waterside Campus so pay them a visit and give it a try.

